Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, and Janakpur Dham in Nepal, the birthplace of Mata Sita, will be connected by a direct weekly train service covering 604 km in around 19 hours. The Saryu-Kamala Express will be virtually flagged off on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah from New Delhi. For representation only (Sourced)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the inaugural programme at Ayodhya Dham railway station.

Preparations at the station were in the final stage on Sunday night, with railway officials giving finishing touches to the arrangements. Ahead of the programme, Ayodhya district magistrate (DM) Shashank Tripathi inspected the station and reviewed the arrangements.

The DM said the chief minister may also review development works in Ayodhya during his visit. The direct rail service will provide passengers from both countries with better connectivity and give a boost to religious tourism, he added.

Regular service from Nov 28

While the inaugural run will take place on Monday, regular passenger services will begin on November 28. Devotees will no longer need to change trains during the journey.

The train will cover the nearly 604-km distance between Ayodhya Cantt and Janakpur Dham in around 19 hours. It will operate once a week, departing Ayodhya Cantt every Monday and Janakpur Dham every Saturday.

Train No 15596 will leave Ayodhya Cantt at 5:50 pm every Monday and reach Janakpur Dham at 12:40 pm on Tuesday (Nepal time). It will run via Ayodhya Dham, Mankapur, Basti, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Shisho, Madhubani and Jaynagar.

The train will reach Gorakhpur at 10:13 pm, Narkatiaganj at 1:50 am on Tuesday, Sitamarhi at 4:42 am and Jaynagar at 8:30 am.

In the return direction, train No. 15595 will leave Janakpur Dham at 1:10 pm (Nepal time) every Saturday and reach Ayodhya Cantt at 8:10 am on Sunday. It will run via Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, reaching Gorakhpur at 3:55 am on Sunday.

The train will have commercial halts at 10 intermediate stations, including Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham.

Ayodhya and Janakpur Dham are important centres associated with Ramayana traditions, with Ayodhya linked to Lord Ram and Janakpur to Mata Sita.

According to the state government, the direct rail link is expected to ease travel for devotees and tourists, strengthen the Ramayana Circuit and promote religious tourism. It is also expected to support trade, local economic activity and employment in the border areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Nepal.

Officials said the service would serve as an important link in strengthening India-Nepal friendship, cultural ties and mutual trust.