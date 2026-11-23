A technical fault in the internal power supply system of a Pune metro train disrupted services on the Vanaz-Ramwadi corridor (line 2) on Sunday, forcing the operator to run trains on a single line between the RTO and Ramwadi for nearly two hours. Pune, India - March 5, 2023: Pune Metro authorities decided to complete Thirty Three km stretch of Metro in this year (Jigar Hindocha story) in Pune, India, on Sunday, March 5, 2023. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO) (HT) more

The incident occurred at around 11.38 am when a train travelling from Ramwadi towards Vanaz developed a technical fault near Yerawada metro station. The affected rake was taken out of service for inspection, while the metro operator switched to single-line operations from 11.55 am to minimise disruption to other services.

Services on line 2 were reported to be operating normally after two hours at around 1.35 pm.

According to Pune Metro officials, the fault was confined to the train’s internal power supply system and did not involve the overhead traction line or the corridor’s main electricity supply.

“The technical team subsequently moved the affected rake away from the main line. It was safely taken towards Ramwadi metro station and parked at around 1.30 pm. Normal operations on both lines resumed at approximately 1.35 pm,” said Chandrasekhar Tambvekar, public relations officer, Pune Metro.

Tambvekar said that the incident was different from a traction power failure, which could affect train movement across a larger section of the network.

“There was a minor issue with the power supply of the rake; not the overhead traction line. It was resolved by 1.30 pm itself,” he said.

He added that the disruption caused a delay of around two minutes for passengers, with the impact being relatively limited because it occurred on a Sunday when ridership is comparatively lower. All services continued to operate, albeit on a single line for the affected stretch; he said.

However, passengers reported considerable inconvenience with some questioning the arrangements made to manage commuters during the disruption.

Meera Awale said that passengers travelling on the metro were asked to get down and climb the stairs because of the disruption. She said commuters faced difficulties, and called for better guidance and assistance during such emergencies. She also questioned whether the ticketing and passenger information systems were updated to reflect operational changes after tickets had been issued.

Rohit Deshmukh said that the disruption significantly delayed his journey. Travelling from District Court towards Pune, he claimed he had to alight at an intermediate station, wait for around 20 minutes, and board another train. The authorities must focus on improving metro services; he taunted.

Sunday’s incident comes amid earlier technical disruptions on the Pune Metro network, including those involving traction power and electrical infrastructure. Unlike those instances, the latest fault was limited to an individual train rake and did not affect the corridor’s overhead power supply; officials said.

The incident nevertheless brings the reliability of the Metro’s rolling stock and its preventive maintenance systems under scrutiny, particularly as ridership grows and more commuters depend on the service for daily travel.