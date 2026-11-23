Police have busted an alleged racket involving the issuance of fake first-aid training certificates, mandatory for obtaining conductor licences, and arrested the main accused, Rajpal, a resident of Matloda in Panipat district. The racket came to light following a complaint by Sumer Singh, a resident of Dhani Piran village of Hansi, who needed a first-aid certificate to apply for a conductor’s licence. (HT File) more

According to the preliminary investigation by the Hansi police the network may have issued thousands of fake certificates since 2023. Rajpal was taken on five days’ police remand, during which investigators recovered several pieces of evidence. He has now been sent to judicial custody.

The racket came to light following a complaint by Sumer Singh, a resident of Dhani Piran village of Hansi, who needed a first-aid certificate to apply for a conductor’s licence. He alleged that he contacted a website operating in the name of “St John Ambulance International Association” during an online search and was cheated of thousands of rupees in multiple instalments.

The complainant alleged that after issuing a certificate, the accused later described it as fake and demanded additional money. When he sought a refund, he was allegedly threatened.

Police arrested Rajpal following a technical investigation. The complaint also names Anita, Komal, Shekhar and Manjeet Singh Arora, among others, for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

Investigators are examining the suspected network, bank accounts and digital records to establish the number of fake certificates issued and identify those who used them to obtain conductor licences. Police said further arrests and revelations were possible as the investigation progressed.