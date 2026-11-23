Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has unleashed a massive wave of excitement worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest entertainment launches in years. While players are busy exploring the sprawling streets of Leonida, a series of deeply personal tributes hidden inside the game has struck an emotional chord online. Some developers who worked on the long-awaited title have revealed that they immortalised family members they lost during production directly within the game’s world. Screenshots of in-game tributes to lost family members of some developers. (X/@SincereSounds, Instagram@mattxgreen) more

One of them is Terrance, a production designer at Rockstar Games, the company behind the game, who took to X to share details about the tributes for his late father and daughter.

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“To wrap up launch week, what an honor to see my Father and my first Daughter, Jade, both of who I lost during development, forever immortalized in GTA VI. To have them be a part of such a huge moment in gaming history means everything to me. Peace & blessings,” he wrote.

The developer completed the post with a screenshot from the game showing the names Elhuntry Radcliff and Jade Radcliff next to each other in a special memorial corner.