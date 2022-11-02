Centre playing politics over pollution: Mann

Chandigarh : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday accused the BJP-led central government of repeatedly targeting and blaming the state farmers over stubble burning because of their protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

The chief minister accused the BJP of seeking revenge from the farmers of Punjab who broke their “arrogance” with the year-long stir. “This is the reason why the Centre has been repeatedly asking us how many FIRs have been registered against the farmers for stubble burning. Why only Punjab farmers are being targeted?” he asked in a video message.

Mann’s scathing attack came a day after his government was targeted by the BJP for failing to control farm fires, asking it to wake up from its “deep slumber”.

Punjab reported 3,634 farm fire incidents on Wednesday, the highest in a day this season, taking the total to 21,480.

Before the party came to power in the state in March this year, the AAP government in Delhi used to blame stubble fires in Punjab for pollution in the national capital, but it is now being attacked by rivals for not doing enough to tackle the problem. The number of farm fires this year has already crossed last year’s figures.

Referring to the air quality index of several areas of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan, Mann said that it appears only Punjab and Delhi are spreading pollution whereas surrounding areas have become Switzerland. “I smell that politics is being played on the issue,” he claimed.

The chief minister also accused the Union government of not agreeing to its proposal of providing a cash incentive of ₹2,500 per acre to farmers for not burning their paddy residue. “We asked the Union government to give ₹1,500 per acre with Delhi and Punjab governments contributing ₹500 per acre each, but the Centre did not agree. The central government is ready to take our paddy but shies away when it comes to paying them (farmers) for managing stubble,” he added.

Mann alleged that they do not agree to solutions (for stubble management) but abuse farmers while sitting in their air-conditioned rooms. He claimed the central government had even declined the state government’s request of having plants and industries for treating crop residue. The CM said farmers do not want to set stubble on fire but they do it out of compulsion.