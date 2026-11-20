The Centre has told the Punjab and Haryana high court that it would decide within the next 10 days whether the National Investigation Agency (NIA) needs to take over the probe into violence and arson reported at Lovely Professional University (LPU), Phagwara, in September. Unverified reports of an outsider raping a female student triggered violence on the LPU campus on September 26 (HT FILE)

Additional solicitor general, Satya Pal Jain, told the high court bench of chief justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and justice Rohit Kapoor on Tuesday that the state government has forwarded a report into the case to the Centre and the matter was under consideration for necessary action. An NIA team had visited the spot and interacted with the officials.

The central government would take an appropriate decision in the matter within ten days, Jain told the court.

The Centre’s response comes after the high court, on November 4, asked the Union government to take an appropriate decision in the matter within a week of receiving the state government’s report. While seeking a response from the Centre, the court had noted that evidence gathered during the probe by the Punjab Police was prima facie indicative of the applicability of cyber terrorism offences under section 66F of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The court observed that the case could be taken over by the NIA, given its wider ramifications.

The court has now deferred the hearing to December 3, asking the Centre and Punjab government to file affidavits from the responsible officers detailing their stands.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a probe by an independent agency into the LPU violence.

The violence broke out on September 26 after unverified reports circulated alleging that an outsider had raped a female student at the university. A masked mob allegedly vandalised university property, set fire to campus buildings and damaged police vehicles. Protesters also allegedly pelted police personnel with stones and glass bottles before moving onto the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway (NH-44). The vandalism caused an estimated ₹30 crore in damage to property on the campus and in the neighbourhood.

Punjab Police have decided to close the investigation into the FIR registered in Kapurthala on rumours of rape on campus, which had triggered the violence. However, it is investigating the cases of arson, looting and vandalism at LPU as well as Chitkara University, Rajpura, even though it found no common link between the two incidents. The Chitkara campus violence was reported on September 25-26, allegedly triggered by fake social media posts.