Chandigarh: Captain’s 18 book knockout berth, race intensifies for final spots

Two-time champions Captain’s 18 clinched a knockout berth with a 4–3 win over GB Legends, while Hunting Hawks completed their round-robin campaign with a 6–1 victory over Partee Panthers in the GB Realty Chandigarh Golf League 2026 at The Chandigarh Golf Club on Thursday. Amardeep singh brar of Empire in action. (HT Photo)

Empire registered their first win, beating Chandigarh Gladiators 4-3, while Tee Birds defeated Chiefs 4.5-2.5.

Captain’s 18 finished their group campaign with 22 points, while GB Legends have 19.5 and face an anxious wait for the outcome of Moksha Royals’ final match against TAC Eagles. Moksha, on 16 points, need at least a 4–3 win to move above the Legends, while TAC Eagles, on 13.5, must secure 6.5 points or more to overtake them outright.

Captain’s 18 are assured of qualification, though top spot remains within Moksha’s reach.

In all, 24 teams are contesting, which have been divided into four groups – A, B, C & D – for the round-robin stage, with the top two teams from each group set to advance to the quarter-finals.

Teams earn points based on individual singles and pairs results: a win carries one point, a tied match earns half a point, and a loss yields no points.

The contest between Captain’s 18 and the Legends went down to the wire. Naunihal Singh won 4&2 and H S Kang edged Balpreet Ghuman 1 Up to keep the singles level.

Captain’s 18 then took control through pairs victories by Y S Bains and Saurabh Nagpal (4&3), Paramjit Sandhu and Pukhraj Singh Brar (2-up), and Phulbagh Sodhi and Bani Rai (4&3). The Legends fought back through Arjun Singh Rai and Dr Ravi Sher Toor (5&3), and Pankaj Nain and Dr Jaspreet Batth (4&3), but fell short.

Empire recovered from losing both singles against Chandigarh Gladiators to win four pairs matches. Chanbir Mann and Col Sunil Khorana led the charge with a 7&5 victory, helping Empire finish their campaign on a winning note.

Tee Birds also signed off with a victory, winning three pairs matches to overcome Chiefs. Col A S Bajwa and Brig H P S Dhillon recorded the day’s biggest win for their team, 7&5, as Tee Birds finished on 16.5 points.

Group D remains wide open, with Sultans of Swing leading on 19.5 points, followed by Golf Ninjas (15.5), Golf Masters (15), Capital Golfers (14) and Seven Iron (14). All five remain in contention for the two knockout places, while Green Gators are out of the race.