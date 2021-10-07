Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 58 cases reported from Ambala so far
chandigarh news

Dengue: 58 cases reported from Ambala so far

Ambala health officials said that the larva of female species of Aedes Aegypti mosquito or dengue mosquito was mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tyre. (Representative image)
Ambala health officials said that the larva of female species of Aedes Aegypti mosquito or dengue mosquito was mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tyre. (Representative image)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

As many as 58 cases of dengue have been reported in Ambala district since the first case surfaced on September 6, as per figures provided by the health department.

A 10-year-old boy from the Naraingarh sub-division died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Tuesday a week after getting dengue-like symptoms. However, he had tested negative for the infection, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, said.

“His platelets were down to dangerous levels. He was not infected with dengue and must have died of other causes,” he said.

Meanwhile, panic spread in the town after the health department arrived to conduct a survey to check larvae-breeding sites on Wednesday.

Dr Sunil Hari, district epidemiologist, said that peri-urban places like Naraingarh were prone to such infections.

“Though, the boy died of some other reasons, the department is leaving no stone unturned to avoid its spread. Flu wards are functional and special attention will be paid to symptomatic patients at OPDs,” Dr Hari said.

Officials said that the larva of female species of Aedes Aegypti mosquito or dengue mosquito was mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tyres.

Advisories were issued to patients to stay in bed nets, as if the mosquito bites the infected person, it can act as a carrier and might infect others too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out