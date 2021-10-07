Dengue: 58 cases reported from Ambala so far

As many as 58 cases of dengue have been reported in Ambala district since the first case surfaced on September 6, as per figures provided by the health department.

A 10-year-old boy from the Naraingarh sub-division died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Tuesday a week after getting dengue-like symptoms. However, he had tested negative for the infection, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, said.

“His platelets were down to dangerous levels. He was not infected with dengue and must have died of other causes,” he said.

Meanwhile, panic spread in the town after the health department arrived to conduct a survey to check larvae-breeding sites on Wednesday.

Dr Sunil Hari, district epidemiologist, said that peri-urban places like Naraingarh were prone to such infections.

“Though, the boy died of some other reasons, the department is leaving no stone unturned to avoid its spread. Flu wards are functional and special attention will be paid to symptomatic patients at OPDs,” Dr Hari said.

Officials said that the larva of female species of Aedes Aegypti mosquito or dengue mosquito was mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tyres.

Advisories were issued to patients to stay in bed nets, as if the mosquito bites the infected person, it can act as a carrier and might infect others too.