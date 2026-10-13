Double murder case: Rohtak ASI caught taking ₹10k bribe to favour accused

Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (SV&ACB) on Monday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at Sampla police station in Rohtak district for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 to show leniency towards an accused in a double murder case. The bribery case is linked to the September 30 disappearance and subsequent murder of Sandeep and his live-in partner Kavita, who were living in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. (HT Photo for representation)

“The accused officer, identified as ASI Deenbandhu, was caught red-handed while accepting the money inside the police station following a complaint by Subhash, father of one of the accused, Nitesh alias Modis,” ACB inspector Rohtas said.

According to the ACB, the ASI had allegedly demanded money in return for going easy on the accused during the investigation. “He reportedly assured the father that his son would be subjected to less physical assault and that the case would be handled in his favour,” the inspector said.

Acting on the complaint and supporting evidence, the ACB team laid a trap and arrested the officer while he was accepting the tainted currency notes. The station house officer was present in his room at the time of the operation, officials said.

The bribery case is linked to the September 30 disappearance and subsequent murder of Sandeep and his live-in partner Kavita, who were living in Delhi’s Neb Sarai area. Their bodies were recovered from a canal in Jhajjar district on October 5.

Deenbandhu was handling the investigation into the double murder when the alleged bribery incident occurred. Further proceedings in the corruption case and the investigation into the murders are underway.