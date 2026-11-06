EC orders special summary revision of electoral rolls in Chandigarh

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in Chandigarh and five other states and Union Territories, with January 1, 2027, fixed as the qualifying date for enrolment of eligible voters. The final electoral rolls will be published on January 21, 2027. During the SIR exercise, conducted between June 15 and July 14, the number of electors in the city declined by nearly 2 lakh. (HT File)

This is different from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While the SIR involved fresh enumeration and extensive verification of existing electors, the SSR is an annual exercise to update the existing electoral rolls through additions, deletions and corrections. It also provides an opportunity to eligible citizens who have not registered as voters to seek inclusion. This includes those who have been left out of the rolls, young voters and first-time voters.

In a letter dated November 4, sent to the chief electoral officers of the six jurisdictions, the poll panel directed that the rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations be completed by November 20. The integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on November 30, following which voters can file claims and objections till December 30.

The exercise will cover Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Mizoram, Odisha and Sikkim. The Election Commission has directed that claims and objections be disposed of by January 16, ahead of the final publication of the rolls.

Besides the January 1, 2027 qualifying date, the Commission has also allowed advance applications from people who will attain the age of 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027. These applications will be processed in the respective quarters when the applicants become eligible.

During the SIR exercise, conducted between June 15 and July 14, the number of electors in the city declined by nearly 2 lakh. Those removed from the rolls had included those who permanently shifted their residence from the area where they were enrolled as voters, dead and duplicate voters, and those who did not submit their enumeration forms.