ED summons Ludhiana CP in fake cyber report probe linked to Punjab CM video

Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Ludhiana commissioner of police (CP) Swapan Sharma in connection with a money-laundering probe into allegedly fake forensic and cyber analysis reports involving a controversial video of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann appearing before Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on January 16, 2026. Mann claimed the viral video is doctored and AI-generated. (HT file photo)

Sharma has been asked to appear in person at the ED’s Chandigarh zonal office on October 19.

“I have received the summons, but I am yet to go through it. The details of that particular case are already in the public domain,” Sharma said on Monday.

An ED official said the probe was initiated to track the source of illicit funds. “The investigation aims to establish the source of money allegedly paid to the accused to procure pre-fixed forensic opinions. Other individuals involved in the case will also be summoned.”

Financial trail

The ED’s money-laundering action stems from a case registered by the Gurugram police on June 23. The FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 318 (cheating), 319 (cheating by personation), 336 (forgery), and 340 (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine), along with provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The complaint was lodged in Gurugram by Jaspreet Singh, a Sirsa-based forensic and cyber expert. He approached the Gurugram police after receiving illicit money transfers through bank accounts registered within Gurugram’s commercial banking jurisdiction, bypassing Punjab state agencies.

Acting on the FIR, Gurugram police arrested two individuals—Arun Mohindru and Ankit. Investigators allege that ₹10 lakh ( ₹7.5 lakh in one bank account and ₹2.5 lakh in another) was paid to manufacture fraudulent forensic reports declaring the controversial video AI-generated.

In his statement, Singh alleged that Punjab officials frequently approached him at the Ludhiana cyber police station to influence the forensic findings. The FIR refers to a senior Punjab Police officer under the alias “Bade Sahib”—whom investigators suspect is connected to the Ludhiana police leadership, prompting the ED’s direct summons to Sharma.

Subsequent verification by Gurugram police confirmed that the two entities cited in the defence—Sentinel Lab and Cyberian Labs—lacked government recognition, possessed no certified accreditation, and operated without office addresses.

Video controversy

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Mann have repeatedly claimed that the video clip was fabricated using artificial intelligence. The AAP presented a forensic examination report asserting that the footage showed clear technical signs of digital manipulation, frame inconsistencies, visual layering, and graphics overlays.

However, the video triggered religious repercussions. On June 15, Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism, directed the Sikh community to ostracise Mann, declaring him “Guru Dokhi (anti-Guru)” and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi (anti-Sikh community).”

The clergy’s decision followed a January 4 complaint alleging that the video showed Mann making objectionable remarks regarding the Guru ki Golak (gurdwara donation box) and showing disrespect toward images of Sikh Gurus and slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said the secretariat had the video independently evaluated by two government-recognised laboratories. Both official reports concluded that there was no evidence of frame tampering or AI generation.

Case timeline

January 4, 2026: Complaint submitted to Akal Takht alleging Bhagwant Mann made derogatory comments on Guru ki Golak in a viral video.

January 16: Mann appears before Akal Takht acting jathedar, claiming viral video is doctored and AI-generated.

June 15: Akal Takht issues edict, declares Mann Guru Dokhi; independent labs confirm no video tampering or AI manipulation.

June 23: Haryana Police register FIR after bank trails reveal ₹10 lakh bribe paid for fake forensic reports; two arrested.

October 19: Ludhiana commissioner of police Swapan Sharma directed to appear in person before the ED’s Chandigarh office over money trail.