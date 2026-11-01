Fatehabad police freeze ₹2 crore assets of 11 alleged drug smugglers

In a crackdown on drug trafficking and its financial networks, Fatehabad police have frozen movable and immovable assets worth approximately ₹1.94 crore belonging to 11 accused in narcotics cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police said the assets were linked to separate NDPS cases registered between 2019 and 2026. (HT File)

The assets include residential houses, two-wheelers, cars, gold and silver jewellery, and cash. The freezing orders issued under Section 68-F(1) of the NDPS Act have been approved by the competent authority, Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) New Delhi, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jai Singh said at a press conference on Saturday.

According to Fatehabad superintendent of police (SP) Nikita Khattar, the police are examining the assets, sources of income, bank accounts and financial transactions of accused in narcotics cases to establish whether their wealth is linked to drug trafficking.

According to the police, the 11 accused whose assets have been frozen include Ravi of Jakhal, whose Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, valued at ₹70,000, was seized under the financial freezing action, and Gulzar, also from Jakhal, whose Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle was valued at ₹1 lakh.

Panvir Singh alias Pannu of Myond village has a residential house worth ₹30 lakh frozen, while Chhinder Singh alias Janki of Fatehabad faces action against a Scorpio SUV and gold jewellery collectively valued at ₹ 40 lakh.

The assets of Rajo Bai of Fatehabad include 18 grams of gold, 365 grams of silver, ₹1.68 lakh cash and a residential house, collectively valued at ₹20.40 lakh. Another accused, Chhinder Singh alias Chhinddu, has a Scorpio SUV worth ₹5 lakh frozen.

Raj alias Raju of Tohana has a residential house valued at ₹50 lakh frozen, the highest-value individual asset listed in the current action. Rahul of Dariyapur has residential land and a motorcycle worth a combined ₹14.50 lakh frozen, while Swarno Bai of Hisar has a house in Fatehabad’s Bhima Basti valued at ₹30 lakh frozen.

The remaining action covers Ankush of Jamalpur Sheikhan, whose Bajaj Platina motorcycle is valued at ₹60,000, and Jagseer Singh alias Popli of Sukhalampur village, whose Ford Figo car is valued at ₹2 lakh.

The police said the assets were linked to separate NDPS cases registered between 2019 and 2026.

The DSP said Fatehabad police had arrested 1,063 alleged drug traffickers between January 1 and October 31 this year. During the same period, action had been taken to freeze assets worth ₹7.19 crore belonging to 43 accused in drug trafficking cases.