Five BJP workers booked for assaulting a cop in Rohtak

Five Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) workers their aides were booked for assaulting a policeman during a protest outside the SP's residence on Sunday night, mistaking him as a Congress worker, police said. In his complaint to the police, the cop Parminder said that he was making a video to ensure that no miscreant can join the dharna organised by BJP workers.

The accused, Suresh Kirad, Dinesh Kangda, Ronit, Ashok Sehgal and Rahul and their unidentified aides, were booked under sections 121(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 132 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(2) (rioting), 221 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 304 (snatching) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Arya Nagar police station.

Rohtak police spokesperson Sunny Loura said the incident occurred on Sunday night when the BJP workers were staging a protest outside the SP’s residence in connection with a row over distribution of pamphlets that led to clash between BJP and Congress workers.

“The BJP workers were pressing to register an FIR against the Congress workers while alleging them of misbehaving and using castiest remarks when they were distributing pamphlets against Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra. When a cop identified as Parminder Singh, who is deployed in SP’s security, was making video of the protesters in civil dress, the BJP workers attacked him. The cop was immediately sent for medical aid,” the spokesman added.

In his complaint to the police, the cop Parminder said that he was making a video to ensure that no miscreant can join the dharna organised by BJP workers. “Even I told them that I am a policeman but they started thrashing me. They snatched my mobile phone also,” the cop added. However, the former minister Manish Grover of the BJP accused the Rohtak SP of not lodging an FIR against the Congress workers for hurling casteist remarks against a female BJP worker. While talking to the media, Grover said that a model code of conduct is imposed and the SP is working under the Election Commission of India not under the state government, adding, “ We will see him (SP) after the election.”

As per information, the Congress workers have written to the state election commission while accusing the BJP workers of distributing the pamphlets against the local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra without mentioning the name and address of the printing press as the violation of model code of conduct. However, the BJP workers have filed a complaint with the police, demanding registration of a case against the Congress workers.