Four held for Chandigarh Holi brawl

Police have arrested four youths for assaulting six members of a family after they confronted them for smearing Holi colours on their female kin in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on March 8. Four people were arrested in relation to the Chandigarh Holi brawl incident. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Sandeep, 23, Nitin, 19, Arun, 28, and Kundan, 19, all residents of the colony.

One of the victims, Hari Prakash, told the police said after the altercation over smearing of colours on March 8, the accused barged into their house on Saturday and thrashed him and his five family members, including three females.

Police said for now, action against the accused had been initiated under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and a case will also be registered.