Four years on, Chandigarh Housing Board set to launch Sector-53 housing scheme

Published on Jan 02, 2023 03:55 AM IST

Chandigarh Housing Board was in 2018 planned to launch a housing scheme in Sector 53, but recorded a tepid 50 % interest during the demand survey — following which, the board decided to scrap the scheme

Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is all set to launch its housing scheme across a nine-acre land in Sector 53.
Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is all set to launch its housing scheme across a nine-acre land in Sector 53. (HT File)
ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh

After a gap of nearly four years, Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is all set to launch its housing scheme across a nine-acre land in Sector 53.

UT adviser-cum-CHB chairperson has approved the agenda for the same and it will now be tabled in the board meeting scheduled for the second week of January.

CHB has decided to construct nearly 340 flats including two- and three-bed flats as well as flats for the economically weaker sections. The project falls under the ambit of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Notably, CHB was in 2018 planned to launch a housing scheme in Sector 53, but recorded a tepid 50 % interest during the demand survey — following which, the board decided to scrap the scheme.

Speaking of the same, CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said the final approval will be done in the board meeting scheduled this month only. “We have decided not to construct one-bedroom flats as during the demand survey four years back, there was a poor response to one-bedroom flats,” he added.

He further said that once approved by the board, work for the project will begin within two months. An environmental clearance for the project and brochures had already been prepared.

Board expecting good response

Looking at the auction that was held in December last year, the CHB is expecting a good response to the scheme. Speaking of the same, a senior officer of CHB said, “We got very good responses in the last few auctions, and looking at the real estate market, we are expecting much of the same.”

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63, went for 1.5 crore in a recent auction against its reserve price of 1.12 crore. Another three-bedroom flat in the same sector went for 1.47 crore against the reserve price of 1.12 crore, while a two-bedroom flat in Sector 51 was auctioned for 1 .23 crore against the reserve price of 97 lakh.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Story Saved
Monday, January 02, 2023
