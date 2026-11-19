Several samples of desi ghee, paneer, milk and other food products collected by state health department teams across Ludhiana between August and October have failed laboratory tests, prompting legal proceedings against the concerned food business operators. One of the samples has also been declared unsafe for consumption, district health officer (DHO) Ashish Chawla said. The state health department teams find multiple samples substandard during checks between August-October. (HT File)

Chawla said the samples were collected from dairies, sweet shops, restaurants and other food establishments across the district as part of inspections to check food quality and compliance with prescribed safety standards.

In August, two desi ghee samples collected from Aditya Malhotra in New Deep Nagar, Civil Lines, and manufactured by Harsh Dairy, Ahmedabad, were found substandard. Samples of paneer collected from Red Mango in Sahnewal and white chickpeas from a shop at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) also failed laboratory tests.

In September, three desi ghee samples collected from Amandeep and Sandeep at Kohara and Bajrang Agro Food Products were found substandard. A sample of non-fruit vinegar collected from Thakur Ji Food in New Ashok Nagar also failed testing.

Several paneer samples collected from dairies, sweet shops and restaurants, including Sarosh Dairy, Moti Mahal Restaurant, Gobind Dairy and Sweets, Narinder Dairy, Shri Balaji Dairy, Delhi Paneer Wala and Punjab Grill, also failed laboratory tests. Samples of khoya and used cooking oil collected from different establishments were found not conforming to prescribed standards.

In October, state health department teams conducted early-morning checks of vehicles transporting milk and paneer. A buffalo milk sample collected from Harjant Dairy in Machhiwara Sahib and paneer samples collected from suppliers in Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Haryana also failed laboratory tests. Chawla said legal proceedings had been initiated against the concerned food business operators.

Notices for re-analysis had also been issued wherever applicable, allowing the operators to exercise their legal rights. He said inspections and sampling would continue to check food adulteration and ensure compliance with food safety standards.

The DHO has appealed to consumers to check product labels, manufacturing and expiry dates, and FSSAI licence numbers while purchasing packaged food items and also urged people to report suspected food adulteration and unhygienic practices to the department.