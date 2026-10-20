Haryana : Maid, two aides drug family, decamp with gold, cash in Sirsa

A newly hired domestic help and her two alleged accomplices fled with nearly 80 tolas of gold and ₹2-3 lakh in cash after drugging a businessman’s wife, teenage son in Huda Sector,in Sirsa, police said on Monday. Civil Lines police and a forensic team inspected the house on Monday and collected CCTV footage and flour samples for examination. (HT File)

The accused allegedly rendered Neetu Khemka and her Class 10 son, Vardhman, unconscious using a sedative substance. Police are also examining whether the substance was mixed with flour kept in the house. The family’s dog was allegedly drugged to prevent it from barking and alerting neighbours.

The house belongs to Pankaj Khemka, who was away on work when the robbery took place on Sunday night. The maid, identified as Beenu, had been employed only 15-20 days ago, police said.

According to investigators, the maid allegedly knew that Khemka usually left home on Sundays and planned the robbery with two accomplices. The trio allegedly collected the valuables, packed them into bags and escaped in the family’s car. The vehicle was later found abandoned near Bhavdeen toll plaza on the national highway towards Hisar and has been recovered.

The incident came to light around 2.30 am when Vardhman regained consciousness, woke his mother and found the maid missing. The family alerted neighbours, following which police were informed.

Civil Lines police and a forensic team inspected the house on Monday and collected CCTV footage and flour samples for examination.

Investigation officer Radhe Shyam said the accused remain absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them. The condition of the victims is stable, he added.