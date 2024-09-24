HC relief for Congress’ Sonepat candidate under ED arrest

The Punjab and Haryana high court has allowed a quashing petition filed by Congress’ Sonepat candidate Surender Panwar, challenging his arrest by the ED in July this year, paving the way for his release, according to his counsel Arshdeep Singh Cheema. Panwar has been in custody since his arrest. Congress’ Sonepat candidate Surender Panwar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in July this year.

Through the petition, Panwar had sought to declare his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as illegal and the same has been allowed, said Cheema. Panwar’s plea was allowed by the bench of Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu. A detailed order is yet to be released by the HC.

During the proceedings of the case, the HC had granted interim relief for filing his nomination papers for the Sonipat legislative assembly. On September 12, he had filed nomination papers while being in the ED custody. In January, the ED had also conducted searches at his various properties including one in Sonepat, and recovered ₹5 crore. The proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against him were initiated by the ED in September 2023.

Panwar is the sitting MLA from Sonipat. Advocate Mahadev Maharaj Singh said it was argued that the arrest of the candidate is politically motivated.