Foreigner warned about ‘harassment, robbery, stares’ shares her experience of meeting Indian men

Solo traveller Ana, currently hitchhiking across India, shared an inspiring Instagram update about how her initial fears were quickly dispelled by local kindness. Despite being warned about safety risks before arriving, the 24-year-old Portuguese creator said that she experienced overwhelming helpfulness from people everywhere she went. Ana shared a video capturing her experience in India. (Instagram/@the_sustainable_backpacker)

“Before landing in India, everyone warned me about harassment, robbery, and stares. I was genuinely a bit afraid of going there and completely avoided hitchhiking for my entire first month in the country,” Ana wrote on Instagram.

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However, with time, her perception of the country and its people changed. She stated, “But as time went by, the reality turned out to be completely different: Everywhere I went, I kept meeting the kindest, funniest, and most helpful people. From strangers on the street randomly spending two hours helping me fix a phone issue, to making lifelong friends—the men I met completely changed my perspective.”

She was also quick to clarify that she is not encouraging complete recklessness when travelling alone. Her overall message is to balance smart safety measures with an open heart toward the culture.

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s 100% safe, that you can be careless, or minimizing the experiences of other women. You should definitely take precautions, especially in the big cities. But don’t let fear stop you from experiencing the beautiful energy of India.”

Her post was accompanied by a video where she captured her interactions with men in India. From dancing with her to a person helping her tie her shoe, the clip captures various snippets of her journey. Till now, she has visited Haryana, Punjab, Kashmir and Ladakh.