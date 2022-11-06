Karnal villagers protest PWD junior engineer’s murder

: Hundreds of residents of Gagsina village in Karnal on Saturday held a protest demanding arrest of the accused involved in the alleged murder of a PWD junior engineer, whose body was recovered from Western Yamuna Canal.

The protesters alleged that Deepak Kumar, whose body was found on Friday, was murdered with the intention of loot, but the police have failed to arrest the accused.

The agitators also blocked a road near NDRI chowk and refused to give the body for the postmortem examination until the police start an investigation in the case.

Accusing the police of inaction, they alleged that police did not start a search operation even after his car was recovered near the canal and his body was spotted by the locals in the canal.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar tried to pacify the protesters. Later, they agreed to lift the blockade on the assurance of a fair investigation.

According to Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia, the police have booked two people- Kiran Singh and Rinku, both residents of Gagsina village on charges of murder and an FIR under sections 302, 120 B,201 and 365 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.