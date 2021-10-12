Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal to visit Jalandhar on October 12
Kejriwal to visit Jalandhar on October 12

The AAP leader, Arvind Kejriwal, will pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar in the evening
Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with industrialists at a Jalandhar hotel on Wednesday.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 12:44 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ahead of Punjab assembly elections Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Punjab’s Jalandhar on Tuesday.

The AAP leader will pay obeisance at the Devi Talab Mandir in Jalandhar in the evening.

Kejriwal will first visit the house of AAP leader Sewa Singh Sekhwan, who recently passed away, in Gurdaspur, to offer his condolences. Then he will take part in a “jagran” at Devi Talab Mandir.

Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with industrialists at a Jalandhar hotel on Wednesday.

The assembly elections in Punjab are scheduled to be held early next year.

