Khanna govt school becomes first in state to get AI laboratory

Raghbir Singh Freedom Fighter PM Shri Government High School has set up a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) lab, becoming the first government educational institution in Punjab to offer students direct access to cutting-edge digital learning tools, virtual reality (VR) technology, and immersive 3D lessons. Punjab power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond with students during the inauguration event at Khanna Government School on Friday. (HT)

Punjab power minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond inaugurated the facility on Friday, saying,“This is the first such artificial intelligence lab in any government school across Punjab.” He stated that the landmark initiative will empower students from ordinary backgrounds to gain vital exposure to advanced technologies and elevate their overall academic journey.

The newly set up laboratory features a high-grade projector, advanced computer processing units (CPUs), virtual reality headsets, eight high-tech tablets, and headphones. In addition, specialised ‘SWIFTY AI’ software has been integrated to help learners resolve academic queries and grasp intricate concepts through simplified explanations and dynamic 3D visualisations.

The built-in VR setup enables students to explore complex topics in mathematics and science through practical, experiential learning instead of relying strictly on traditional classroom teaching. This AI-driven framework is designed to boost student engagement and allow children to progress at their own pace.

The project has been established by DEEQUASA TECH under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, with company owner Bhupinder Singh Sidhu and his technical team present at the launch.

Interacting with the gathering, Sond said artificial intelligence has opened up immense possibilities in modern education while cautioning students against its misuse. He urged them to deploy technology responsibly for constructive progress, noting that digital competence aids both personal and national development.

He also stressed that education must encompass moral grounding and respect for parents, encouraging teachers to place equal emphasis on character-building.

School headmaster Balwinder Singh thanked the dignitaries for introducing the facility, stating it will unlock

transformative learning opportunities for students.