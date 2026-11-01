Law & order collapsed, corruption at its ‘peak’ in Himachal: Jai Ram

Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday criticised the Congress government, saying that law and order in the state has collapsed. Responding to a question regarding the RDG and GST compensation grants, he said that the CM is spreading falsehoods about the discontinuation of the RDG. (HT File)

The LoP was addressing a press conference in Una during which he slammed the Congress government saying that the government’s four-year tenure has been spent solely on berating the central government, hurling insults, and criticising him.

“In these four years, the CM has failed to even implement four proper schemes that he could proudly point to as the Congress government’s achievements for the public,” said Thakur.

Expressing concern over the state’s deteriorating law and order, he remarked that the extent to which law and order have been shattered under this government is perhaps unprecedented. “Today, the entire state is reeling under the scourge of drugs. The government, clearly flustered, is focusing solely on organising events for political posturing rather than taking concrete action on the ground,” said Thakur.

Targeting the government, the LoP said, “Organised corruption within various departments is being actively shielded, with officials colluding with politicians in this plunder. In Himachal Pradesh, Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act is being brazenly violated, and government approvals are being secured with ease through middlemen.”

Responding to a question regarding the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and GST compensation grants, he said that the CM is spreading falsehoods about the discontinuation of the RDG.