Ludhiana: 22-year-old woman ends life after man creates ruckus over marriage proposal

A 22-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Harcharan Nagar on Tuesday morning, hours after a 25-year-old man allegedly created a ruckus outside her house over a marriage proposal opposed by her family, police said. A Mahindra Thar was damaged and gunshots were also reported on Monday following a dispute. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The victim’s kin have accused Divanshu Bagga of repeatedly pressuring her to marry him and blamed his alleged harassment for her death.

Bagga has been booked on charges of abetment to suicide, police said.

According to police, the woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan around 11 am, shortly after her family returned from the Dharampura police post, where they had gone to lodge a complaint against Bagga. The victim’s family members have alleged that Bagga continued to harass her despite them rejecting his marriage proposal. They also accused him of firing outside their house late on Monday night.

The victim’s mother said they had previously approached his relatives and asked them to ensure he stopped troubling her daughter. However, he continued to pressure the woman to marry him, the family alleged.

The family alleged that Bagga arrived outside their house around 11.30 pm on Monday, played loud music and created a ruckus. When they came out, he allegedly tried to run them over and fired shots at them.

The family approached Dharampura police post the following morning to report the alleged harassment and firing incident. On returning home, they found the woman dead, the victim’s relatives said.

Bagga, however, gave a different account of the incident. He claimed he had gone to Harcharan Nagar with a friend after the woman called him, saying she wanted to meet him. Since it was his birthday, he drove past her house, he said.

He further alleged that the woman’s brother, mother and some others intercepted his vehicle (Thar), pelted it with bricks and threatened to kill him. He also claimed that one of the bricks hit his friend on the head.

Bagga told police that the group fired more than 15 rounds at his SUV, damaging its windowpanes, seats and tyres. He said he somehow managed to escape from the spot.

The victim’s family denied that the woman had called Bagga to meet her. Her relatives later staged a protest at CMC Chowk, demanding action against the accused.

Assistant commissioner of police (central) Anil Bhanot said, “Bagga has been booked on charges of abetment to suicide on the complaint of the woman’s father. The allegations of firing outside the house and vandalism are being investigated. A probe is on.”