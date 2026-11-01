Ludhiana: Cong councillor alleges MC diverted ₹15 crore cow cess funds to pay contractors, seeks probe

Congress councillor and Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) member Gaurav Bhatti has accused the municipal corporation (MC) of diverting ₹15 crore from funds earmarked for cow welfare to clear payments to contractors executing development works and demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged financial irregularity. Bhatti seeks inquiry into alleged diversion of money meant for cow welfare; demands action against officials responsible. (HT)

In a complaint submitted to MC commissioner Ankur Mahindroo on Saturday, Bhatti alleged that funds collected specifically for the upkeep of cows and maintenance of cow shelters had been utilised for purposes unrelated to their intended use.

Referring to a letter submitted to the MC chief earlier on July 22, 2024, Bhatti claimed that serious objections had already been raised over the utilisation of cow cess funds and questioned why no action had been initiated against the officials concerned despite the matter being flagged more than two years ago. Demanding immediate restoration of the allegedly diverted amount, Bhatti urged the civic body to transfer ₹15 crore from its own resources to the designated cow cess account. He also sought a comprehensive, year-wise statement detailing the cess collected and expenditure incurred. The councillor further called for a detailed audit of payments made to contractors, including scrutiny of bills, vouchers and administrative approvals, to ascertain who authorised the alleged diversion of funds.

Seeking accountability, Bhatti demanded departmental proceedings against officials found responsible. The Congress councillor also urged the MC to approach the Ludhiana police commissioner with a written complaint for registration of an FIR if the investigation established financial irregularities, fraud or criminal collusion.

He has called for preservation of all relevant financial documents and official records until the inquiry was completed to ensure that evidence pertaining to the alleged irregularities remained intact.

Copies of the complaint have been forwarded to mayor Inderjit Kaur and the principal secretary of the Punjab local government department. Bhatti said he would also raise the matter with the state government and seek intervention at a higher level.

Responding to the allegations, mayor Inderjit Kaur said that no funds collected through cow cess had been diverted for other purposes since the constitution of the present MC House in late 2024. “Ever since the present House was formed in late 2024, no amount from cow cess has been used for any other purpose. I will discuss the issue with officials in the coming week and look into the allegations.”