Ludhiana women’s team lift state baseball title

Ludhiana’s women’s team won the 21st Senior Punjab State Baseball Championship after routing Amritsar 12-0 in the final, while the city’s men’s team finished runners-up after going down 0-4 to Amritsar in the title clash. The three-day championship, organised by the Punjab Baseball Association, was held at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill, from October 31 to November 2. The team after winning the championship in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

A total of 14 districts competed in each section. In the women’s category, Sri Muktsar Sahib defeated Sangrur 8-5, Moga beat Bathinda 2-0, Roop Nagar overcame Mansa 2-0 and Gurdaspur edged past Barnala 1-0 in the opening matches. Amritsar then defeated Sri Muktsar Sahib 2-0, Jalandhar beat Patiala 5-3, Ferozepur edged past Sri Fatehgarh Sahib 1-0, while Ludhiana registered a commanding 14-0 win over Gurdaspur.

Moga subsequently defeated Jalandhar 13-2, while Roop Nagar beat Ferozepur 4-3. In the semi-finals, Amritsar narrowly overcame Moga 6-5, while Ludhiana secured a 7-0 victory over Roop Nagar to set up the final. Ludhiana then sealed the title with a 12-0 win over Amritsar. Moga claimed third place after defeating Roop Nagar 2-0.

In the men’s section, Faridkot beat Sangrur 2-0, Sri Muktsar Sahib defeated Barnala 1-0, Ferozepur overcame Sri Fatehgarh Sahib 2-0 and Roop Nagar edged past Bathinda 1-0. Moga registered a 3-0 win over Fazilka, Ludhiana defeated Sri Muktsar Sahib 2-0, Patiala beat Malerkotla 1-0 and Amritsar secured a 7-1 victory over Roop Nagar. Moga later defeated Faridkot 5-1, while Ferozepur beat Patiala 5-0.

Ludhiana advanced to the final with a 5-2 win over Moga in the semi-final, while Amritsar edged past Ferozepur 2-1. Amritsar went on to lift the men’s title with a 4-0 victory over Ludhiana. Moga finished third after defeating Ferozepur 5-1.

Punjab Baseball Association president Sukhdev Singh Aulakh and secretary Harbir Singh Gill encouraged the players and presented medals and trophies to the winners. They urged the participants to continue striving for excellence and bring laurels to Punjab at national and international competitions.