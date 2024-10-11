Mohali MC’s finance panel clears work orders worth 25 crore

The finance and contract committee (F&CC) of Mohali municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday passed work orders of ₹25.56 crore and also gave nod to new estimates worth ₹1.5 crore. A total of 105 development agendas were presented before finance and contract committee of Mohali municipal corporation during a meeting on Thursday. (HT File)

A total of 105 development agendas were presented before the committee during a meeting. Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu said ₹1.5 crore was approved to enhance the city’s waste management system, focusing on the improvement of the dumping site for waste segregation.

Out of this, ₹1 crore will be utilised for waste processing, while ₹50 lakh has been set aside for site maintenance.

“With the city collecting an average of 1 ton of waste daily, this initiative is set to improve waste management practices in Mohali. MC is going to construct a basement at the garbage processing site in Phase 8 B for processing of the legacy waste,” the mayor said.

He further outlined plans to manage illegal street vendors and thus, four additional vehicles would be added to the fleet to monitor and control encroachments across the city.

Among the innovative projects approved, the “Waste to Wonder Park” received a special mention. He added that the fire station in Sector 78 would be modernised, with new machinery being added to enhance its operational efficiency.

The F&CC meeting also included discussions on improving key city roads, with an estimated budget of ₹3 crore.

“Ahead of the Diwali festival, estimates for new floodlight installations have been prepared to illuminate the city better. The funds have been approved for construction of a boundary wall, including earth filling, footpath installation, and other necessary improvements, at the water treatment plant in Sector 56, Phase 6. The project is valued at ₹32.61 lakh, with an additional ₹50 lakh allocated for patchwork and maintenance. Additional initiatives include the upgradation of community centres in Phase 11 and Phase 2, further enhancing the city’s social infrastructure,” Sidhu added.

The mayor also approved projects for the installation and repair of sewer lines, pothole repairs and the refurbishment of roads in the industrial area under the MC’s jurisdiction.

The meeting was attended by MC commissioner T Benith, senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, councillors and senior MC officers.