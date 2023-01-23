No compromise with Rahul’s security: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that security of their leader Rahul Gandhi was of utmost importance to them, which will not be compromised.

Addressing mediapersons after covering 22km from Hatli Morh to Duggar Haveli here, Ramesh said, “We will go by the security advisory and instructions.”

He said during the Sunday’s march, police didn’t allow people to see and meet Rahul. “Despite that, there was an overwhelming response to the yatra. We hope to get similar reaction in Jammu and then in Kashmir. Rahul’s message of peace and love is echoing among the people,” he added.

Ramesh also took a swipe at Union minister Jitendra Singh and said, “After 128 days of the yatra today, he (Singh) suddenly woke up and criticised the march without any logical reasons. He is perturbed by overwhelming response to the yatra in J&K, but didn’t say a word about polarisation, political autocracy, social inequalities,” he added. The minister had written an article in a newspaper criticising the Rahul’s foot march.

“There is a tribe called historians, but the RSS and BJP specialise in a tribe called distortrians whose job is to distort history. Jitendra Singh and Kiran Rijiju are the distinguished members of this club,” he added.

To another query regarding the Congress’ stand on Article 370 and statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Ramesh said, “We will clear our stand on the issues, but the question is when will elections be held in J&K. For now, J&K is an attached office of the home ministry. Elections, restoration of statehood and democracy are more serious issues.”

In response to one more question, he said the nation was facing an undeclared emergency and only one man was ruling the country. The Congress leader also accused the BJP of trying to defame the yatra since day one (September 7).

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ramesh said, “He is fond of FDI, which for him stands for fear, deception and intimidation.”

AICC’s J&K affairs incharge Rajni Patil said, “A 13-member lawyers’ delegation led by J&K High Court Bar Association MK Bhardwaj met Rahul Gandhi on Sunday. Tomorrow, Rahul will meet Kashmiri Pandits and listen to their problems.”

On Monday, Rahul will restart his march from Vijaypur to Satwari Chowk in Jammu city, where he will address a public rally around 12pm.

