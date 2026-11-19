Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday expressed confidence that Jammu and Kashmir would soon become terror-free, asserting that only a handful of foreign terrorists remained in the Union Territory. Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, during a passing-out parade of the Forest Protection Force officials at SKPA, in Udhampur on Wednesday. Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir Nalin Prabhat also present. (ANI)

Sinha said terrorism remained the greatest threat to peace and progress, but sustained efforts were strengthening security and stability.

Sinha’s remarks came after Lashkar-e-Taiba’s last known active local terrorist in the Kashmir valley, Lateef Bhat, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district.

“Only a handful of foreign terrorists remain; Jammu and Kashmir will soon be terror-free. For decades, an environment was created in which shops, schools and businesses remained closed for half the year,” he said while addressing the passing-out parade of probationary deputy superintendents of police, sub-inspectors and assistant directors of the Forest Protection Force at the Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur.

Sinha paid tributes to martyrs and urged young police officers to lead the fight against terrorism, cyber threats and emerging security challenges.

The LG also paid tribute to two special police officers (SPOs), Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand, who were killed recently in Kishtwar district in a terror attack.

Sinha said their courage, dedication, and supreme sacrifice would remain a source of inspiration for generations.

The LG assured their families that the nation stood firmly with them and reiterated the commitment to ensuring their welfare, dignity, and security.

“It will be ensured that they receive all the necessary assistance, so that the future of their children and coming generations remains secure and bright,” he said.

Congratulating the 74 officers who successfully completed their training, the lieutenant governor said the dedicated young officers have chosen the path of national service.

Highlighting emerging security challenges, Sinha called for a modern policing approach equipped to address cyber threats, digital radicalisation, drone-based threats, narco-terrorism, and other forms of asymmetric warfare. He underscored the importance of technological proficiency, forensic capabilities, intelligence gathering, and inter-agency coordination in meeting contemporary security challenges.

Earlier, the LG took the ceremonial salute and inspected the parade and also felicitated the officers who had excelled during their training.