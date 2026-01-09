Public cooperation key to elector mapping: Chandigarh administration

The UT administration has urged residents to extend full cooperation to booth level officers (BLOs) during the ongoing elector mapping exercise, citing a lack of public awareness about the process. The exercise aims to ensure the accuracy, transparency and integrity of the electoral rolls. (HT Photo)

During a recent meeting with BLOs and BLO supervisors, officials observed that several residents were hesitant to share the required information or were not cooperating adequately, largely due to insufficient understanding of the purpose of the exercise.

Officials clarified that the elector mapping is being carried out as per the directions of the election commission of India to match and verify electoral data of 2025 with electoral records of 2002. The exercise aims to ensure the accuracy, transparency and integrity of the electoral rolls.

Residents of Sector 7, Sector 18, Sector 19, Sector 20, Sector 21, Sector 26, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 27 and Sector 28 have been specifically requested to cooperate with BLOs during their visits or when contacted.

Citizens have been advised not to have any apprehensions and to provide correct and truthful information, as the exercise is purely administrative in nature and intended solely to maintain accurate electoral records. It has also been clarified that voters can independently verify their names in the electoral roll of 2002 by visiting the election commission’s website at voter.eci.gov.in.

The administration emphasised that public cooperation is crucial for the successful completion of this exercise. Residents have also been encouraged to spread awareness about the elector mapping process and support BLOs in the discharge of their duties. For any clarification or assistance, citizens may contact their respective BLO or the election commission helpline at 1950.