Punjab orders inquiry into seed quality after bollworm attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:15 AM IST

The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the quality of seed distributed for cotton farming following the pink bollworm attack on the crop in the Malwa region of the state.

The order for the probe was given by deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after meeting a delegation of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

At the meeting, attended by state’s Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha, various other issues of farmers were discussed, a government statement said on Wednesday.

Criminal proceedings would be initiated against the guilty with the attachment of properties and levying of fines, Randhawa said.

The agriculture minister said to save the cotton crop from further damage, the state government would provide free spray.

A few days back, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his deputy Randhawa had gone to Bathinda to assess the loss caused to cotton by the pest attack.

