RTI case: Punjab info panel issues bailable warrants against Amritsar Improvement Trust official

In a stern move against an official for repeatedly ignoring its notices and directions, the Punjab State Information Commission (PSIC) has issued bailable warrants against Rajesh Kumar, executive officer (EO)-cum-public information officer (PIO) of the Amritsar Improvement Trust, for repeatedly failing to appear before it in an appeal under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The order further noted that the officer’s failure to respond despite being given repeated opportunities had set an undesirable precedent. (HT File)

The commission has directed the Amritsar senior superintendent of police (SSP) to execute the warrants and ensure that Rajesh Kumar appears before it with the information sought by the appellant. The matter has been adjourned to January 6.

The action was taken by state information commissioner Harpreet Sandhu while hearing an appeal filed by Pradeep Kumar against the PIO, Amritsar Improvement Trust. The appellant told the commission that the information sought through an RTI application dated April 15, 2025, had not been provided.

Taking note of the submissions, the commission observed that no representative of the respondent authority had appeared at the hearing. It further pointed out that Rajesh Kumar had also remained absent during the earlier hearings on March 12 and July 1, 2026, despite notices being served through registered post.

The commission noted that a show-cause notice had been issued to Rajesh Kumar under Section 20(1) of the RTI Act through its order dated July 1, 2026. However, the officer had neither appeared before the commission nor submitted a written response to the notice.

Describing the repeated absence as a matter of serious concern, the commission observed that the officer’s conduct reflected disregard for its proceedings and statutory directions. It said the continued non-compliance had obstructed the adjudication of the appeal, caused avoidable delays and undermined the effective functioning of the commission.

The order further noted that the officer’s failure to respond despite being given repeated opportunities had set an undesirable precedent.

Exercising its powers under Section 18(3)(a) of the RTI Act, the commission ordered the issuance of bailable warrants against Rajesh Kumar to secure his presence at the next hearing.