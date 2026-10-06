SEBI unveils nationwide investor drive,student mentorship programme at PU

Panjab University (PU) on Monday hosted the launch of SEBI’s “Samajh Se Investing Simple” campaign under Project Jagrook, with SEBI chairman and PU alumnus Tuhin Kanta Pandey rolling out a series of investor awareness initiatives, including the Mentoring of University/College Students by Trainers (MUST) programme, the regulator’s official WhatsApp channel and the inauguration of SEBI’s Chandigarh Local Office. SEBI chairman Tuhin Kant Pandey at PU. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The campaign was launched as part of World Investor Week 2026, being observed from October 5 to 11 under the theme “Samajh Se Investing Simple”. The nationwide investor awareness drive, led by SEBI in collaboration with securities market partners (SMPs), aims to promote financial literacy, informed investing and protection against financial fraud through both physical and digital outreach.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of the MUST initiative, under which faculty members, staff and senior students from universities and colleges will be trained and certified as partner trainers by SEBI, the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) and other market institutions. These trainers will conduct financial literacy sessions on campuses, focusing on basic investing, understanding financial products and fraud prevention. A student-friendly interactive leaflet comparing investing to a trek was also unveiled to simplify investment concepts.

SEBI also announced its official presence on WhatsApp, enabling investors to receive verified awareness content and educational resources through its blue-tick verified channel.

An investor awareness exhibition was organised on the PU campus, featuring paintings on securities markets and investment themes, while stock exchanges, depositories and other market partners set up interactive stalls with quizzes, games and information on investor rights and safe investing practices.

The event, attended by AMFI chairman Sundeep Sikka, senior SEBI officials, representatives of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Panjab University and Securities Market Partners, also marked the inauguration of SEBI’s Chandigarh Local Office, strengthening the regulator’s presence in the region.