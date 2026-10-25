SGPC honours 11 Sikh UPSC achievers with ₹1 lakh each

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday honoured 11 Sikh candidates who cleared the 2025 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination, awarding each with ₹1 lakh. The SGPC president urged them to discharge their administrative duties with honesty and impartiality. (HT Photo)

The awardees are Simrandeep Kaur, Rasneet Kaur, Sunavardeep Singh, Navneet Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Sarbaraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh Sodhi, Japleen Kaur, Jaspreet Kaur, Kanwarpal Singh and Sandeep Singh.

Addressing the gathering, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami congratulated the candidates and said their achievement was the result of their hard work and the support of their parents.

Dhami said the SGPC’s initiative was not only a recognition of the Sikh students’ dedication and achievement but also an effort to inspire the younger generation to pursue higher education and careers in administration.

The SGPC president urged them to discharge their administrative duties with honesty and impartiality, guided by the Sikh principles of kirat karo (earn an honest living), naam japo (remember God) and vand chhako (share with others).

Dhami said that the SGPC was helping Sikh students prepare for competitive examinations through the Nishchay Academy for Administrative Services in Chandigarh, where eligible Sikh students are provided free coaching every year. Similarly, the Jathedar Gurcharan Singh Tohra Institute at Bahadurgarh, Patiala, provides coaching to 25 students every year for judicial services examinations.