SGPC to observe Saka Panja Sahib centenary

: The SGPC on Friday decided to observe the centenary of Shaheedi Saka that took place at gurdwara Panja Sahib in modern-day Pakistan with a panthic tradition by organising congregations and publishing religious literature.

The decision was taken during the SGPC’s Dharam Prachar Committee (DPC) meeting. Approval was also given to form different committees with regard to organising gurmat samagams and publish religious literatures to mark the 100th anniversary of the Shaheedi Saka that happened on October 30, 1922.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, the apex gurdwara body’s chief, said the centenary will be observed with a panthic tradition and sub-committees will be formed to plan the samagams. Efforts would be made to present different aspects of Saka Panja Sahib through different modes, including literature and digital.

Besides this, Dhami said arrangements will be made for the Sikligar and Vanjana Sikhs living in Madhya Pradesh to bring them on a pilgrimage to the Sikh shrines in Punjab every year.

On the demand received from Alwar in Rajasthan, Dhami said 30 Sikligar Sikh youths would also be brought for the pilgrimage to Sachkhand Sri Harmandar Sahib at the expense of SGPC.

The SGPC president said that under the free education scheme of the gurdwara body for the Amritdhari (initiated) Sikh girls at Mata Sahib Kaur Ji Girls College at Damdama Sahib, the DPC will now provide free education to 250 girls instead of 200. Apart from intensifying the preaching of Sikh faith, discussions were also held on the panthic issues.

Dhami also held a special meeting with representatives of kar sewa (voluntary service) bodies and urged them to ensure speedy completion of the ongoing works at the historical gurdwaras.