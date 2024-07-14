 Stilt-plus-four-floor policy must be withdrawn: Dushyant - Hindustan Times
Stilt-plus-four-floor policy must be withdrawn: Dushyant

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 14, 2024 06:04 AM IST

Demanding withdrawal of the stilt-plus-four-floor policy, former Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) would oppose the state government’s decision to allow such constructions in residential sectors.

The former deputy CM said the law and order situation in the state has been “deteriorating” as incidents of extortion, robbery, firing and murder are taking place frequently. “The killers of JJP leader Ravindra Saini are still at large. A milkman was shot in full public view in Sonepat. Firing took place at a Mahendragarh toll plaza. A person was shot dead in Panipat and 40 rounds were fired at a Hisar showroom,” Dushyant recalled, adding that CM Nayab Saini “had no control over the police.”

