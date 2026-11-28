Syed Faisal Qadri, a senior advocate practising in the high court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, was on Friday appointed as the advocate general (AG) of the Union Territory. Syed Faisal Qadri (HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha appointed Qadri to the post, which had remained vacant for over two years since former AG D C Raina resigned in October 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah had been demanding the appointment of the new AG, despite the government having fulfilled all the formalities. The CM had alleged that the file was being delayed at the LG office.

According to a notification issued by Achal Sethi, commissioner-secretary, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, Qadri’s appointment has been made under Section 79(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

In September, the CM had met the Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss several issues related to J&K. “We have many issues with the central government, whether it’s about statehood or business rules. It’s been almost two years since our AG was appointed. He hasn’t been appointed yet,” Omar had said.

During a hearing on November 5, 2026, regarding a public interest litigation (PIL), senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli had assured the high court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh that the appointment process of the AG was underway and would be completed within one month. The case was listed for December 8. However, the LG made the appointment days before another hearing in the court.

Qadri has represented the government and its departments in several important constitutional, service and legal matters. As per the terms and conditions of the appointment, Qadri will receive a monthly remuneration of ₹1 lakh, besides rent-free furnished accommodation in Jammu or Srinagar. If he opts to stay in his own residence, he will be entitled to a compensatory allowance of ₹12,000 per month.

He will also be entitled to use a car for official purposes for free, a monthly sumptuary allowance of ₹3,000, medical reimbursement, and travel allowances on par with a sitting high court judge.

The notification also specifies his professional fees for appearances before the high court, Supreme Court and other courts and tribunals, with separate rates for effective and non-effective hearings. The home department will provide him security as per requirement, the notification said.