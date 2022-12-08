Three held for murdering youth in Kaithal

: Three people have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old youth near Faral village of the district, police said on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Ashish Kumar of Garhi Sisana village in Sonepat district, was allegedly shot dead by unidentified persons on December 5.

Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said that police have arrested Lovedeep Singh of Moga in Punjab, Gurpreet Singh of Faral in Kaithal and Shehnawaz Alam of Kishanganj in West Bengal, who was living in Kurukshetra.

The deceased left his house about one and half month ago and came in contact with Sonu of Bali Brahman of Gohana in Sonepat and later he met the accused.

He said that during interrogation, the accused told that they along with Ashish were together on December 5 and drank liquor at Faral. Lovedeep and Ashish allegedly had an argument following which Lovedeep fired six bullets at the latter.

The SP said that Sonu had provided them illegal weapons and the police teams were working to arrest him. While the three accused were produced in the court and they have been sent to three days police remand.

In a separate case, police have arrested two people for allegedly firing at Hardeep Singh due to old enmity on December 1 in Cheeka village of the district. Police have registered an FIR under the IPC and Arms Act. The accused have been identified as Chinnu, a resident of Cheeka and Harpreet Singh of Bhagal village of Kaithal for attempt to murder. The accused were produced in court and they have been sent to four days police remand.