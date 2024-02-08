 Two improvised electronic devices, among arms, ammo recovered - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two improvised electronic devices, among arms, ammo recovered

Two improvised electronic devices, among arms, ammo recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Feb 08, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Police officials said in a joint operation of police, army and CRPF in Krankshiven colony, the forces recovered arms and ammunition, some of which was rusted and old.

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including two improvised electronic devices, in north Kashmir Sopore town of Baramulla district.

the recovered items include two IEDs, one pistol with magazine, 92 SLR rounds, 305 AK 47 rounds of which 23 were rusted, 160 battery connectors, 40 resistor strips and other electronic devices (AFP file)
the recovered items include two IEDs, one pistol with magazine, 92 SLR rounds, 305 AK 47 rounds of which 23 were rusted, 160 battery connectors, 40 resistor strips and other electronic devices

They said the recovered items include two IEDs, one pistol with magazine, 92 SLR rounds, 305 AK 47 rounds of which 23 were rusted, 160 battery connectors, 40 resistor strips and other electronic devices.

They said the recovered items include two IEDs, one pistol with magazine, 92 SLR rounds, 305 AK 47 rounds of which 23 were rusted, 160 battery connectors, 40 resistor strips and other electronic devices.

