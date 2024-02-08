Two improvised electronic devices, among arms, ammo recovered

Security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including two improvised electronic devices, in north Kashmir Sopore town of Baramulla district. the recovered items include two IEDs, one pistol with magazine, 92 SLR rounds, 305 AK 47 rounds of which 23 were rusted, 160 battery connectors, 40 resistor strips and other electronic devices (AFP file)

Police officials said in a joint operation of police, army and CRPF in Krankshiven colony, the forces recovered arms and ammunition, some of which was rusted and old.

They said the recovered items include two IEDs, one pistol with magazine, 92 SLR rounds, 305 AK 47 rounds of which 23 were rusted, 160 battery connectors, 40 resistor strips and other electronic devices.