Chandigarh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the A government over the growing drug menace in Punjab, alleging that the rising of audacity of drug traffickers has raised serious questions about the functioning of the Bhagwant Mann government. Under ‘AAPda regime’ in Punjab, those raising voices against drug menace not safe: Shah

He further claimed that the youths under the 'Ada' government are falling prey to drugs, alleging that those raising voices are not safe.

Shah's remarks came amid his daylong visit to Punjab, where he met the family members of those who died in incidents linked to the state's drug menace.

"I met the family of late Bikramjit Singh at their residence in Gurdaspur today and expressed my condolences over his death," he said in a post on X in Punjabi.

Shah said Bikramjit lost his life for raising his voice against the rampant drug trade in Punjab under the 'Ada' government.

"May God give the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss," he further said.

"The growing drug menace in Punjab and the rising audacity of drug traffickers have raised serious questions about the functioning of the A government. Under the Bhagwant Mann-led government, Punjab's youth are falling prey to drugs, while those who raise their voices against the menace are themselves not safe," said Shah in his post.

"We are committed to making Punjab, and the entire country, drug-free and safeguarding the future of our youth," he further said.

Shah visited Gurdaspur, Sangrur and Mansa to meet the family members of those who died in incidents linked to the state's drug scourge.

Shah's chopper first landed in Gurdaspur's Batala, from where he went to Mari Panwan village and met the family of 40-year-old Bikramjit Singh, who was killed on October 15.

Villagers have claimed that Bikramjit was targeted for opposing drug peddling in his area, but police said the murder was the fallout of a scuffle between two groups over a mobile phone.

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