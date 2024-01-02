close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / UT govt school admissions: 503 applications received

UT govt school admissions: 503 applications received

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 02, 2024 07:22 AM IST

While there were some initial hiccups on December 26, the system has been working smoothly from December 27 as per officials

The UT education department has received 503 applications for admissions in entry-level classes of government schools ever since their website went online on December 27.

People can apply till February 10, however, applications can only be filled out by visiting one of the government schools of the city. (HT Photo for representation purpose)
People can apply till February 10, however, applications can only be filled out by visiting one of the government schools of the city. (HT Photo for representation purpose)

While there were some initial hiccups on December 26, the system has been working smoothly from December 27 as per officials. People can apply till February 10, however, applications can only be filled out by visiting one of the government schools of the city.

The number of applications received is expected to rise from around the second week of January after winter vacations get over in the schools.

