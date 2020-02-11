Coronavirus outbreak: UP couple stranded in Wuhan asks to be evacuated

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:19 IST

Agra A couple from Jalesar town of Etah district, stranded in Wuhan, has appealed to the Indian government to immediately evacuate them and 20 other Indians from the Chinese city, which is the epicentre of the Novel Corona Virus outbreak.

An associate professor at the Wuhan Textile University, Ashish Kumar Yadav, 35, stated that his wife Neha was advised rest after a minor surgery and thus they missed the earlier evacuation process. Neha Yadav is pursuing a PhD in computer science in Wuhan city.

Ashish and Neha, who were married in 2018, have been in touch with their families in UP by sending video messages almost daily.

They are in panic as they are unable to move out of their building due to the lockdown in Wuhan.

In a message to her family, Neha said: “We alerted the Indian Embassy about our situation. Before the January 22 lockdown of Wuhan, we were told that since the coronavirus incubation period is just 14 days, the situation will normalise by first week of February. But the situation has now become critical.

“Two flights were arranged by the Indian government on January 31 and February 1 to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan after the outbreak of Novel Corona Virus. My wife had to undergo a minor surgery and was advised post-surgery rest. Thus we could not be evacuated by the Indian government,” said Ashish Yadav on phone from Wuhan city.

“The situation here is frightening as we are not allowed to move out of the building where we reside. We have appealed to the Indian government to evacuate us and other Indians still stranded in Wuhan city,” stated Yadav.

“We are ready to pay for our return journey and so are the others (about two dozen) who are waiting to return to India. Till now, no concrete help has come forth though local leaders in India have taken up our cause with the ministry in India,” added Yadav.

Member of Rajya Sabha, Harnath Singh Yadav, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking evacuation of the Indian couple and 20 other Indians stranded in Wuhan city. Harnath Singh had also taken up matter with external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

According to Rajya Sabha member Harnath Singh Yadav, the Indian Embassy in China had stated that they had taken up matter with the Chinese government about a week ago, but permission from the Chinese government was awaited for evacuation of Indians stranded in China.