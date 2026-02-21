2 labourers die as loose soil, temporary structure, caves in near Delhi's Narela

Two labourers lost their lives after a temporary structure and loose earth collapsed on them. The incident took place around noon when the deceased, identified as Ajay (25) and Ram Milan (45), were working near a drain at a factory in Bhorgarh Phase-II, and the structure above them suddenly gave way. As per the alleged history and eye-witness, the incident occurred around 12.15 pm. (Representational/HT Photo)

Delhi Police informed, "Today on 20 February, information was received at PS Narela Industrial Area regarding two persons, Ajay (25) and Ram Milan (45) brought unconscious to SRHC Hospital, Narela. Both were declared brought dead vide respective MLCs. As per the alleged history and eye-witness Rampal Ahirwar, the incident occurred around 12.15 PM at Factory No. L-246/247, Bhorgarh Phase-II, near Kali Mata Mandir, when loose soil and a temporary structure/wall near a drain fell during construction work, trapping both labourers underneath."

"Inspection of the spot confirmed fallen of loose soil and an unsafe temporary structure, indicating negligence at the construction site. FIR No. 83/2026 u/s 106(1) & 290 BNS has been registered at PS NIA. The role and responsibility of the contractor/factory management are being verified. Further investigation is in progress," Delhi police said.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police detained a man in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man after his motorcycle fell into a deep, uncovered pit allegedly dug by the Delhi Jal Board during road work in West Delhi's Janakpuri area.

The accused was present at the scene of the accident where a biker died after falling into a pit. He informed the subcontractor about the accident but then fled the scene.

He was the labour of sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was arrested on Saturday in the same connection.

The police also arrested sub-contractor Prajapati in connection with the death of Kamal Dhyani after falling into a pit. According to the police, the subcontractor was notified of the accident at night but did nothing to assist the motorcyclist.

The police investigation revealed that a family was passing by when the 25-year-old, Kamal, fell into the pit, and the family informed the security guard present there. Sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was then informed at 12:22 am. Rajesh came to the scene but did not investigate the pit, police said.

When police reached the spot, they found an unidentified man along with his motorcycle, lying inside a pit measuring about 20 feet in length, 13 feet in width and around 14 feet in depth. The pit had been dug in the middle of the road as part of road work.

The injured man was pulled from the pit by the fire brigade and transported to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in a PCR vehicle. However, the hospital later informed police that "the patient brought by PCR has been declared dead. (ANI)