ABVP releases manifesto for DUSU polls; focuses on students’ housing

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP on Sunday released its manifesto for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, promising measures on student accommodation, safety and construction of new hostels among other promises. The DUSU elections are scheduled to take place on September 18, with results expected the following day. (Hindustan Times)

In the wake of the Satya Niketan building collapse which claimed the lives of multiple Delhi University students last week, the student wings of all three parties have been focusing on addressing the student accommodation gap in the university.

“ABVP is committed to ensuring that every student of Delhi University has access to safe, hygienic and affordable accommodation, whether within university hostels or in regulated paying-guest facilities across Delhi NCR,” ABVP manifesto reads.

It promises, construction of new hostels for Delhi University and its constituent colleges, establishment of a dedicated Student Housing Cell and Helpline; Construction of separate girls’ hostels in every college among other measures.

The ABVP manifesto is divided in four sections — “A-Awas, B-Bhagidari, V-Vishwas and P-Parinaam.” The manifesto also seeks stricter implementation of fire safety norms and improvements in facilities such as cleanliness, drinking water and internet connectivity.

On women’s safety, ABVP has promised stronger security patrols, pink booths, better lighting, adequate women security personnel, common rooms and sanitary napkin vending machines. It has also proposed strengthening grievance redressal mechanisms and Internal Complaints Committees.

Among its academic proposals are timely declaration of examination results, supplementary examinations, access to evaluated answer scripts, greater transparency in internal assessment and timely issuance of degrees. The manifesto also promises job fairs, partnerships with industry and research institutions, training and internship opportunities, and programmes on artificial intelligence and digital skills.

“We will continue to pursue the issue of safe student accommodation with determination,” ABVP’s presidential candidate Dabas said, appealing to students to vote for the entire panel. ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the organisation was running an issue-based campaign and expressed confidence of a favourable mandate in the elections.

The DUSU elections are scheduled to take place on September 18, with results expected the following day.