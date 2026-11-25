The Delhi High Court has ruled that all offences under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act must be tried by the Children’s Court, irrespective of the term of imprisonment. (Shutterstock)

In a judgment delivered on November 23, a bench of justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj held that the amendment to Section 86 of the JJ Act has retrospective effect, meaning the cases which took place before the amendment and are currently pending, will also be transferred to the said court.

The amendment, which came into force on September 1, 2022, mandates that all offences under the JJ Act be tried exclusively by the Children’s Court, regardless of the punishment prescribed. Prior to the amendment, the jurisdiction to try such offences was determined by the term of imprisonment prescribed, with cases separately falling within the jurisdiction of the Children’s Court, a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) or any other magistrate, depending on the nature of the offence.

“By holding that Section 86(4) of the JJ Act, 2015 has a retrospective effect, meaning thereby, that even the trials which are pending before the JMFC under the unamended Act, shall be transferred to the Children’s Court by virtue of Section 86(4) of the JJ Act, 2015, post its amendment,” the court said.

The ruling also has implications for the appellate process, as it would result in the state and the accused losing one tier of appeal, with challenges to the Children’s Court’s verdicts lying directly before the high court.

The court delivered its verdict while adjudicating a reference made pursuant to the trial court’s order of January 24.

The trial judge had sought the high court’s determination on whether the amended provision had retrospective or prospective effect and if offences under the BNS involving a minor victim would qualify as “offences against children” under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, and consequently be tried by the Children’s Court or by the court otherwise designated to try such offences under the BNS/IPC.

The issue arose following the amendment to Section 86 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The trial court judge, while making the reference, was concerned that transferring pending case s— instituted before the amendment to Section 86 of the JJ Act, 2015 and currently being adjudicated by a JMFC — to the Children’s Court could adversely affect the accused and the state’s right to a first appeal.

The judge noted that under the earlier framework, an appeal against an order passed by the magistrate would lie before the sessions court. However, the appeal following the transfer of cases to children’s court would lie directly before the high court.

In its 17-page verdict the court clarified that the amendment was only applicable to offences under that Act and does not extend to general offences under the BNS/IPC. “The offences under the BNS/IPC, even where one of the victims is a minor, unless otherwise provided by any other statute, is not exclusively triable only by a Children’s Court established under Section 25 of the CPCR,” the court held.