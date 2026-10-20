Chargesheet filed in lynching of Manipuri musician in Delhi
The Delhi Police on Monday said they have filed a chargesheet in Saket court against seven people in connection with the alleged lynching of well-known Manipuri musician Vikram Singh Chongtham in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village in September, officers said
The Delhi Police on Monday said they have filed a chargesheet in Saket court against seven people in connection with the alleged lynching of well-known Manipuri musician Vikram Singh Chongtham in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village in September, officers said.
The 54-year-old was allegedly chased and beaten by a group of eight people, including delivery workers and dhaba staff, on the stairs near his apartment in front of his 20-year-old son, Yaiphaba, around 11.30 pm on September 6 after he objected to them shouting and drinking alcohol outside his residence. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, succumbing to his injuries the next day.
The chargesheet, seen by HT, has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for criminal conspiracy, murder by a group of five or more people (mob lynching), murder, and house-trespass.
The police filed the 300 page chargesheet on September 30 at Saket court. The court last week took cognisance of the chargesheet and initiated proceedings against the seven accused. Police have named 19-year-old Bharat Kumar, 26-year-old Pramod, 22-year-old Ramzan Khan, 21-year-old Deepanshu, 32-year-old Mohan Vishwakarma, 36-year-old Vijay, and 26-year-old Mannu in the chargesheet.
While Bharat, Pramod, Ramzan, Vijay and Mannu were food delivery executives working for local food joints, Deepanshu and Mohan worked there as helpers.
The eighth accused, a minor, has been booked in a preliminary investigation report (PIR).
The chargesheet mentions more than 20 witnesses and includes stills from CCTV footage showing the men following and attacking Singh.
While it does not mention any racial violence, it notes that the accused had previously “threatened” the victim as well. Singh’s son is named as the primary witness and his testimony has been included.
The postmortem examination report included in the chargesheet showed that Singh died of haemorrhagic shock caused by blunt-force injuries to his chest and abdomen. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital around 12.25 am on the day of the incident in an unconscious and unresponsive state and died at around 6.32 am.
The report documented multiple abrasions on his head, face, neck, limbs, chest, abdomen and back, fractures of several ribs on both sides, and a laceration of the spleen. It also recorded around two litres of blood and 160 grams of clotted blood in the abdominal cavity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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