CJP protest: Hindu Raksha Dal members arrested over protest assault get bail

Four members of right-wing group Hindu Raksha Dal – who were arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting protesters during the October 10 protest in central Delhi – secured bail and were released just a day later on Monday. The four men were identified as 34-year-old Ravinder Singh, 34-year-old Vivek Anand, and 27-year-old Kapil Kumar from Ghaziabad and 48-year-old Raman Saini from Burari. (Representative photo)

The four men were identified as 34-year-old Ravinder Singh, 34-year-old Vivek Anand, and 27-year-old Kapil Kumar from Ghaziabad and 48-year-old Raman Saini from Burari.

“We have no remorse for what we did. If anyone disrespects our god, abuses our ideology, attacks or misbehaves with our police forces, particularly women personnel, we will return and respond with similar action,” said Singh.

He said police caught them on October 10 night, arrested and produced them before the Tis Hazari court on Sunday. The court released them on bail the next day, with the instructions of maintaining peace. The police did not oppose their bail application, they said.

Police officials did not specify the sections under which they were arrested.

“The four men were granted bail on conditions that they will maintain good behaviour and not breach the peace. If they are found violating the bail conditions, suitable legal action will be taken,” said a Delhi Police officer.

HT earlier reported that police registered a case of causing hurt and illegal restraint after taking suo motu cognisance of an assault video on social media. The group of men were seen attacking protesters in the presence of police personnel. In an incident near the MCD Civic Centre, the confrontation took an ugly turn after the men began dragging, assaulting and threatening a minor on the streets. The videos were posted by top Opposition leaders, who condemned the violence.

After they were released, a video of Singh being greeted and garlanded by Ghaziabad-based Hindu Raksha Dal chief Pinky Chaudhary alias Bhupinder Tomar went viral on Monday.