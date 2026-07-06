CM reviews monsoon preparedness in Delhi

New Delhi: Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reviewed preparedness for the rainy season and directed all government agencies to adopt a “zero-tolerance” approach towards waterlogging during the season, officials said. Gupta also reviewed the Mission Kayakalp works in government schools and the arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials added. (@BJP4Delhi)

Chairing a District Development Committee (DDC) Apex Committee meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta also reviewed the Mission Kayakalp works in government schools and the arrangements for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, officials added.

She instructed departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to coordinate closely, conduct joint field inspections and resolve waterlogging issues within fixed timelines.

Officials were asked to leave their offices, personally inspect vulnerable locations and ensure immediate deployment of pumps, desilting of drains and restoration of drainage connectivity wherever flooding occurred after the season’s first rainfall.

A detailed review covered waterlogging-prone areas such as Baljeet Nagar, Patel Nagar, Sangam Vihar, Bawana, Kirari, Patparganj, Mungeshpur, Rama Vihar, Khedi Pul, Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Mandawali. Gupta directed agencies handling multi-department projects to prepare time-bound action plans and closely monitor progress.

The meeting also reviewed Mission Kayakalp, under which District Magistrates are upgrading the most dilapidated government schools with improved infrastructure, while officials were instructed to ensure comprehensive arrangements for the Kanwar Yatra, including drinking water, sanitation, medical facilities, power supply and smooth traffic management. Gupta said continuous field monitoring and accountability would remain central to the Delhi Government’s governance approach.