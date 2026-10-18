Delhi Police gives nod to Congress November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan

The Delhi Police on Saturday granted permission for the Indian National Congress to hold a demonstration at the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi on November 1, and issued a no-objection certificate in this regard. In addition, the venue has been reserved by the party from October 25 to November 3, police said. The Congress’s proposed rally comes amid a broader row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls (PTI)

The Congress did not respond to requests for comment.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said that the INC also approached the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to check the availability of the venue. The MCD said the venue would be available from October 25 to November 3.

“After receiving the venue availability certificate, the Congress approached us. After interacting with them and understanding the security arrangements required, we granted them the NOC on Saturday. The designated protest site had been issued to them from October 25 to November 3. We are in constant coordination with the organisers, traffic police and other agencies concerned to ensure appropriate law-and-order arrangements, effective traffic management and the smooth conduct of the proposed rally,” Singh said.

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A civic official confirmed the development. “The horticulture department has confirmed that the Ramlila Maidan is booked by Congress party, as per official formalities,” the official, who did not wish to be named, said.

The Ramlila Ground was recently notified as one of the three designated protest sites in the city.

In a circular issued on October 12, the Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar in Lutyens’ Delhi as a designated protest venue, and listed Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground in north Delhi and CBD Ground at Shahdara in east Delhi as three designated venues for holding demonstrations and rallies.

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The Congress’s proposed rally comes amid a broader row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has escalated over the weeks as multiple protests erupted in the national capital led by the INDIA bloc, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students’ organisations.