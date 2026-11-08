Delhi traffic cops bank on reflectors, curvature change to ease Barapullah snarls
Nine lanes of traffic from multiple routes converge into a three-lane stretch at the merging point, triggering bottlenecks and sudden braking.
In an attempt to resolve chronic congestion on the Barapullah elevated corridor, Delhi Traffic Police has installed cat’s-eye reflectors and introduced a smoother curvature at a key merging point, where traffic from multiple stretches converges, officials said.
The intervention comes after the newly opened corridor triggered widespread congestion, with traffic from Mayur Vihar, Sarai Kale Khan, Ring Road and the Ashram-DND side—totalling nine lanes in all—funnelled into a stretch that has only three lanes.
“The measure is aimed at improving driver visibility and guidance, and ensuring smoother convergence of vehicles at the junction where Phase-3 meets the existing Barapullah flyover,” a senior traffic police officer said.
Also read: Barapullah Phase-III gridlock: Traffic Police ask PWD to redesign merger point | Exclusive
Reflectors and smoother curvature aim to improve vehicle movement
Cat’s eye reflectors, to be sure, reflect light from vehicle headlights back towards drivers, helping them identify lane boundaries and follow the road’s curvature. Combined with the smoother transition, the markers are expected to provide better guidance to motorists approaching the convergence point and reduce abrupt manoeuvres.
The officer said, “The cat’s-eye reflectors, embedded along the road surface, are intended to make the alignment of the road and the merging path more visible to motorists, particularly in low-light conditions.”
HT has reported on the physics behind the congestion, detailing how forced mergers and sudden braking can trigger backward-moving waves of traffic, especially when vehicles travelling at different speeds are forced to change lanes in a short distance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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